As PM Narendra Modi Extends Lockdown Till May 3, Memes Ft. Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan & Others Go VIRAL!

Today, India’s PM Narendra Modi addressed the citizens of the country about the extension of lockdown. The first lockdown of 21 days was supposed to be over today. However, India has still not grasped the control over COVID-19 cases and hence, it was necessary for the PM Modi led govt to extend the lockdown till May 3. People on Twitter are calling it as ‘Lockdown 2’.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, “The way coronavirus is spreading, it has cautioned health experts and governments even more. How do we emerge victorious? How do we lessen the damage? We have discussed this with the states. All, even citizens, have suggested that the lockdown be extended. It has been decided to extend the nationwide lockdown in India till May 3.”

As soon as PM Narendra Modi announced, a lot of people took to their Twitter pages reacting to the decisions. They shared memes featuring Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others to express their situation during these times.

These memes are quite a relief during the tough times and they will surely make you LOL.

Take a look at some memes below:

Me after hearing that lockdown extended till 3rd May.#Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/LQ94ppCxnf — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) April 14, 2020

#Lockdown2 announced till 3rd may , 7 days strict observation period… All Extroverts till 3rd of May pic.twitter.com/HOvkuCRqTW — Rishabh Agarwal (@Rishabh29228019) April 14, 2020

To all the IDIOTS who still roam on the streets & gather in crowds…

#Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/FG5qu2i0Td — Raghavendra Rathore (@raghavendra__) April 14, 2020

Chainsmokers & Alcohol lovers situation after knowing Lockdown will remain till 3rd may : ) #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/w7faKDrBuT — Anoop Mishra (@Anupmis25) April 14, 2020

Pic 1: When you are ready to go out thinking lockdown will be lifted. Pic 2: Lockdown 2 announced till May 3.#Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/3fWnRAzTpd — Muhsin (@muhsiinnnnnnnnn) April 14, 2020

What are you plans now that the lockdown in India is extended? Which is your favourite meme? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!