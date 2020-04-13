Exclusive! Mirzapur 2 Kab Aa Raha Hai? Here’s What Shweta Tripathi AKA Golu Has To Say

Mirzapur 2 Kab Aa Raha Hai? Has become the most asked question in the digital world and the demand is rightly so. While season 2 of Amazon Prime Video’s most-watched series was due soon, Shweta Tripathi aka Golu from the show in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi has spoken about the same and below is all she has to say.

When asked the most asked question, Shweta Tripathi said, “The post production was going on pretty well and on time but because of lockdown it’s stopped right now. I hope everything falls in its place soon. So as of now there is no guarantee, but I can promise Jab Aaega Tab Bhaikal Zaroor hoga.”

It was recently when the first glimpse of Shweta Tripathi as Golu was released and the internet went crazy. The glimpse was viral in no time and it was loved. When asked about the reception and did she expect it, Shweta expressed how during shooting the pressure was eminent that they were creating something special.

She said, “The way I function, is keep working, do good and you will get better than that. Mirzapur 1 or Masaan for that matter, we didn’t think it would blow up like this. With Maasan, it was a film, we did, it was received well and we moved on. But when it comes to a series like Mirzapur, though we loved it because we were a part of it but also as an audience when I saw it I loved every bit of it.”

“When we were shooting the season 2 there was so much pressure that everybody felt. Everyone was invested equally. Generally, when you are shooting, people know what the story is where it will go and so on. But on Mirzapur sets, everybody was intrigued, I have never seen the crew so invested and interested in the plot, “ Shweta Tripathi added.

Mirzapur starring Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, and the team release on Prime videos last year and took the digital world by storm. The first season that ended on a cliff hanger created a massive anticipation for season 2.

