Post Sonakshi Sinha’s Complaint, Cyber Branch To Now Take Action Against Vivek Agnihotri?

Sonakshi Sinha is making headlines for her Twitter feud with The Tashkent Files director Vivek Agnihotri, after he posted an old picture of the actress, and accused her of filming during the lockdown. Sonakshi did hit back and even asked the Mumbai Police and Cyber branch look into people spreading fake news. Turns out the Cyber Branch might now look into the feud and below is what exactly happened.

Vivek Agnihotri shared a paped picture of Sonakshi that featured in a tabloid. He wrote, “Who shoots in such times?” This reached Sonakshi who schooled the filmmaker that it is an old picture and the tabloid has clearly posted it as a throwback.

Who shoots in such times? pic.twitter.com/CskAwdQGM0 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 13, 2020

Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in @MumbaiMirror terms, https://t.co/Nrjlh6PuIH pic.twitter.com/6Z8v0S0Ahr — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

Further she notified the Mumbai Police and Cyber Branch and wrote, “Excuse me @MumbaiPolice , @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practicing social distancing and NOT shooting – ME.”

Excuse me @MumbaiPolice , @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practicing social distancing and NOT shooting – ME 🙋🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/piKLznKjoo — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

Turns out that the Cyber Branch might have heard Sonakshi’s request as Home Minister Of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh, in a now deleted tweet wrote, “We have been taking very strong action against disinformation of all kinds, I have asked @mahacyber1 to look into this matter.”

Let’s see what new turn the feud takes. On the work front Sonakshi was last seen in Dabangg 3 opposite Salman Khan. As for Vivek, he yesterday celebrated a year of his film The Tashkent Files.

