Mukesh Khanna On Shatrughan Sinha’s Comment In Ramayan Row: “Took Sonakshi Sinha’s Name As A…”

Mukesh Khanna, who plays the role of Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat has been making a lot of noise lately. The actor took a jibe at Sonakshi Sinha when he said that re-runs of shows like Ramayan will be helpful for people who have ‘no knowledge’ about it. Soon after, Shatrughan Sinha broke his silence and owing to the bad blood, Khanna now seems to have changed his statement.

Soon after Khanna’s statement on Sonakshi Sinha went viral, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha came forward and questioned the Mahabharat actor asking, “Who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?”

Now, Mukesh Khanna states that he never meant to demean anybody and his statement was blown out of proportion. In a conversation with Times of India, the actor said, “People have blown my comment out of proportion and presented it wrongly to Shatruji. I have known him for long and have immense respect for him. I took Sonakshi’s name as a mere example. It does not mean I was trying to demean her or question her knowledge. My intention was not to target her. However, I am shocked to see how the current generation is not aware of many things.”

Furthermore, Khanna also reacted to Sinha’s comment of being the ‘guardian of Hindu religion’ as, “Recently, I was watching a video in which an IT student didn’t know whose maternal uncle Kans was. Someone even answered ‘Duryodhan’ to that question. I am not claiming that I am the guardian of Ramayan and Hindu literature, but as a citizen of India, I do feel that it is our duty to introduce our literature and history to today’s generation because they are more interested in TikTok and Harry Potter.”

