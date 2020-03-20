As Love S*x Aur Dhoka Completes A Decade, Nushrat Bharucha Opens Up On Working With Rajkummar Rao Again In Chhalaang

Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao first shared the screen space together in Dibakar Banerjee’s cult film “Love S*x Aur Dhokha“. The film was released 10 years ago on this date and Nushrat, who had a prominent role in the film, feels deep gratitude for having worked in the film.

The actress, who had worked in Bollywood films such as “Jai Santoshi Maa” (2006) and “Kal Kisne Dekha” (2009) before getting her big break in Banerjee’s film, said: ” ‘Love S*x Aur Dhoka’ completed 10 years today… it’s a nostalgic moment for me. I clearly remember how I faced the camera for the first time in that film. From then to now.. the journey has been amazing. The film played a big role in bringing me right here. It is one hell of the memorable rides,” she said.

The film also marked the Bollywood debut of Rajkummar Rao in an interesting role. Now, after a gap of 10 years, Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha are all set to share screen space again in Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film “Chhalaang”.

“It feels great to work with Raj again and that too after a decade. I share a very good relationship with him. I hope audience like our performances in ‘Chhalaang’,” she added.

Nushrat is best known for playing the girl-next-door with a twist in films such as “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” and “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety“.

