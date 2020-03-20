Money Heist Actress Itziar AKA Inspector Raquel Ituño Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Money Heist actress Itziar Ituño, who plays the role of Raquel Murillo tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress, who plays an important role in this Netflix series took to her Instagram page to share the news with her followers. Itziar shared a pic of herself and in her caption, the actress asked people to stay safe.

In her caption (written in Spanish) Itziar Ituño mentioned, “Since Friday afternoon I have the symptoms (fever and dry cough) and today we got confirmation of the epidemiological test. It’s coronavirus.” Itziar wrote that she’s fine and her case is mild but told people to take care of themselves as the situation is dangerous.

The Money Heist actress wrote, “It’s very, very contagious and super dangerous for people who are weakest. There are dead, many lives at stake and we still do not know how far this will go so the time has come to put the vaccine of responsibility for the common good, I love you.”

Check out the post below:



Meanwhile, several celebs have diagnosed with coronavirus in the past few weeks. Actors like Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, Kristofer Hivju and Rachel Matthews have tested positive so far.

We wish for the speedy recovery of everyone’s who’s diagnosed with coronavirus!

