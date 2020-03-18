Avengers: Endgame: Scarlett Johansson Reveals Black Widow & Hawkeye’s Soul Stone Sacrifice Scene Was Initially Shot Differently!

Avengers: Endgame gave Marvel fans a big heartbreak with the deaths of two amazing superheroes – Black Widow and Iron Man. Played by Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr, respectively, with their deaths, the Avengers squad won’t be same anymore. To add more to the fans’ pain, even Steve Rogers aka Captain America (played by Chris Evans) has bid adieu to his superpowers in the climax.

Coming to the death of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, our brave lady sacrificed her life so that Hawkeye (played by Jeremy Renner) could get the soul stone in Vormir. In Avengers: Endgame, we saw that Red Skull was the only one gatekeeping this infinity stone. However, this isn’t how the makers had earlier planned to tell us the story. Scarlett Johansson made a huge revelation that the emotional scenes between Black Widow and Hawkeye in Vormir weren’t a part of the plan. The makers had shot something different earlier but later decided to reshoot it.

In an interview with EW, Scarlett revealed, “In Endgame, we actually shot the Soul Stone sacrifice several different ways. Originally, we were being pursued by like an army of dementor-type creatures that I was thinking, like, ‘Parents will never forgive me for this, for how these creatures look. They’re so terrifying.’ And so we were being threatened by those guys, but what the Russo brothers kept kind of coming up against was, like: gosh, the movie is so full of all these huge, explosive moments.”

The Jojo Rabbit actress added, “They just missed some sort of intimacy between these two characters. So we ended up reshooting it and just making it with Nat and Clint and just having it be a very unexpected kind of moment that just left the audience with… you know, we wanted to leave them with the weight of that loss. And the shock of it really felt very moving and bittersweet.”

Well, their change of scenes did succeed because the conversation between Natasha and Clint is one of the most endearing yet heartbreaking scenes in Avengers: Endgame.

Meanwhile, Johansson’s Black Widow film which was supposed to release on May 1 (worldwide) and on April 30 (in India) is pushed ahead. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Marvel has postponed the film and are yet to announce the new release date.