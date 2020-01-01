As 2020 Begins, Alia Bhatt Shares Her Thoughts About FINALLY Working In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt is certainly giving a tough competition to all her contemporaries with having as many as 4 releases this year. Alia will be seen in Sadak 2, Brahmastra, RRR and then Gangubai Kathiawadi. And each of her films is backed by some of the industry’s most celebrated names.

Now as the new year unfolds, Alia Bhatt opens up about her long-standing desires of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and the excitement to be directed by one of India’s most loved filmmaker, SS Rajamouli.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, in her latest interview, the Raazi actress said, “I am working with Sanjay [Leela Bhansali] sir for the first time in Gangubai. That’s something I have looked forward to since I was nine. So, you can say that the dream I had as a nine-year-old is coming true now. And then, I am thrilled to be working with SS Rajamouli sir, who is one of the most celebrated filmmakers of the country and someone whose films are looked forward to by all of us. It’s great that I am getting to be a part of his film’s journey. Maybe, we can talk next December to assess how 2020 went by for me (laughs).”

Alia also confessed to being really excited to work with her dad, Mahesh Bhatt for the first time with Sadak 2. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. However, it is Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, that fans are most excited for. The film will see Alia romancing alleged beau Ranbir Kapoor.

