Good Newwz Box Office Day 6 Advance Booking: Starting A New Year On A Bang!

Good Newwz Box Office: After a good weekend, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz is maintaining its fabulous run on the weekdays too and all thanks to the terrific word-of-mouth it is enjoying amongst the audience.

Speaking about today i.e. day 6, the signs are quite positive for the makers as the movie is still going strong in the advance booking and is all set to start the year of 2020 on a rollicking note.

Let’s take a look at the major centers of the country to know how Good Newwz is faring in advance booking:

Mumbai

Good Newwz is trending quite well here as around 20% shows are showing full to almost full occupancy in advance ticket sale. Expected to take a big leap during post afternoon shows.

Delhi-NCR

The territory of Akshay Kumar is performing extremely well since day 1 and even today, the trending is simply amazing. Here as of now, around 35-40% shows are filling fast.

Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, the advance ticket sale in really good for today, especially for the evening shows. Around 35% shows are full or on the verge of full in advance booking.

Hyderabad

This region is quite below when compared with the aforementioned cities but still is on the decent lines. Here around 15-20% shows are filling fast.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

The city of on-spot bookings i.e. Pune too is showing a decent buzz with around 15% shows are showing full to almost full occupancy in advance ticket sale.

Kolkata is average with just 5–10% shows filling fast.

Chennai is performing brilliantly with 35-40% shows in filling fast mode.

