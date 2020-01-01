Good Newwz: Diljit Dosanjh Tells Us Akshay Kumar’s Connect With Mr Bean

Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz, featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani has been very well received at the box office. While all the actors have been lauded for their comic timing, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh seem to have stolen the limelight!

And now, where both the actors are known for their comic timing, Diljit was asked what he thinks about Khiladi Kumar’s comedy. In his recent interview with Pinkvilla, Diljit compared Akshay to the legendary comedy character ‘Mr. Bean’.

Opening up about his comparison, Diljit has been quoted by the portal saying, “Akshay sir’s comedy timing is very good, especially after 2012-13, he is choosing different subjects and it is very inspiring. Akshay sir is very good at comedy. He has so much energy in him. He not only expresses with his dialogues but also his body. He is like Mr. Bean. It is very difficult to pull this off and Akshay sir can do it extremely well.”

Speaking about the concept of the film and what made him sign it, the Udta Punjab actor said, “This film is about IVF (In vitro fertilization), even I did not about IVF before I signed the movie. I googled it. When the trailer came out, many friends of mine told me that they had a baby via IVF and I was stunned because I never knew about it. So, I am glad that there will be a certain level of awareness because of this.”

Released on the 26th of December, Good Newwz opened to positive responses from the audiences and critics alike. Also, the film will soon become Akshay Kumar’s 4th consecutive 100 crore, after Kesari, Housefull 4 and Mission Mangal.

