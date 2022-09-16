Just like the superstar himself, Shah Rukh Khan’s kids- Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan are social media sensations too. Every time they step out they make sure to make heads turn. While Suhana often makes dazzling appearances, Aryan too makes his female fans go weak in their knees every time he steps out. Recently, the star kid was snapped at the airport, apart from his looks, this gesture has left netizens impressed.

Jr Khan was earlier in news owing to his arrest in a drug bust case. After spending almost a month in jail, he was released on bail.

Recently, Aryan Khan was papped at the airport looking handsome in casual attire. For his airport look, he wore a blue free-size round neck t-shirt and paired it with black denim and a yellow, white and blue jacket. The Starkid looked good as he paired it with a pair of white shoes. As Aryan was seen making his way to the car, his fans were seen greeting him.

In a viral video, Aryan Khan greets fans with ‘adab’ and even receives a rose from one person standing at the airport. Well, it is his ‘salaam’ gesture’ that reminds us of SRK. Commenting on the same, while one said, “Like father like son,” other said, “Just giving the salaam like his dad.” Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Earlier, the father-son duo Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan were in the news when the superstar dropped a hilarious comment on his photoshoot pictures. SRK wrote, “Looking really good!!…and as they say, that whatever is silent in the father….speaks in the son. By the way is that grey t-shirt mine!!!”, while Aryan Khan gave an epic reply to dad and said, “Your genes and t-shirt haha.”

On the work front, SRK has an interesting lineup of projects like Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan.

