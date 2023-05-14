Saurabh Prajapati recently worked on a song with Arshad Warsi and Meher Bij for the film, Banda Singh. Having enjoyed every bit of the experience, he talks about the making of the track and why he would like to work with the team again.

“I had the best time shooting this song. Banda Singh is based on a real life story, directed by Abhishek Saxena. I am sure you guys will love it. Also the song is very romantic and has beautiful lyrics. The composition and the mellifluous voice of the singers will make you fall in love with it. It was a lovely experience directing this song. I had to show a lot in very less time. That was the most challenging part yet exciting at the same time because it’s a song that has a story to itself, which you guys will love for sure,” says India’s youngest director and choreographer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Praising actors Arshad Warsi and Meher, he adds, “I have no words to describe the kind of performers that these two are. To portray the story in a song where there is no dialogue is an art. Arshad sir is a fun actor to work with. He makes sure that everyone around him is enjoying and smiling throughout. It’s because of him that I would say the vibe of the set was very chilled out and everyone was laughing and having fun. I hope you guys will love this film and even the songs. I am looking forward to it being released soon.”

Meanwhile, Saurabh Prajapati also choreographed for College Romance Season 4. He shot two important sequences for this SonyLiv web series.

“I genuinely enjoyed working with the College Romance Team. It was so much fun, the energy on and off the set was amazing. The bonding they shared with each other is something that impressed me a lot. The kind of love n respect they hold for each other, it felt like they all are one big family. Honestly speaking, I haven’t watched the other three seasons of College Romance. I worked with them in season four after working with them and meeting them in person. Now I’m going to watch the rest of the seasons too. For a change you will see something exciting in season 4 which you have not seen in other seasons. I am sure all the College Romance fans out there will love every bit of it and you will get to see different sides of the actors. Keep watching this space for more,” Saurabh Prajapati says.

Must Read: Exclusive! Rani Mukerji Is Manifesting A Reunion With Shah Rukh Khan For A Romantic Saga: “Let’s Call Karan Johar”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News