Sony LIV SLAMMED For A Promotional Gimmick; A Twitter User Complains Of Panicking & Going Breathless

Sony LIV has come up with a web-show titled Undekhi which is led by Harsh Chhaya. The show has been gaining some negative publicity on Twitter. Apparently, through a testing process, people are getting a call from an unknown number on which the caller doesn’t have pleasant things to say.

It all started when a Twitter user posted, “Got a very disturbing call from this number +91 140 880 0135 @MumbaiPolice…The gentleman said he has witnessed a murder. Has recorded it on his phone & now those people want to kill him. He hung up after that. He was crying & quavering while speaking. Please look into this.”

However, when he later found out that the call had something to do with Sony LIV, the user tweeted again stating, “Shame on you @SonyLIV I just got to know that this call is a promotional gimmick for your new show. I was on the floor breathless with panic when I got it. Are you out of your mind doing this??? @MumbaiPolice you must take action. This is appalling and unethical.”

Sony LIV released a clarification saying, “If you have received a call for our show Undekhi & it has disturbed you we would like to sincerely apologise to you. This was a test activity which has gone out accidentally & our intention was not to cause any kind of discomfort or panic. We sincerely regret any inconvenience.”

Undekhi is an edgy crime thriller, produced for Applause entertainment by Siddharth Sengupta’s Edgestorm Productions and directed by Ashish R. Shukla.

The series features an ensemble cast of talented actors – Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankur Rathee, Surya Sharma, Anchal Singh, Abhishek Chauhan, Ayn Zoya, Apeksha Porwal and Sayandeep Sen. The dialogues have been penned by the versatile Varun Badola who impressed us with his performance as Kaashi in the recently released hit drama series Your Honor. It went live on Sony Liv app today.

