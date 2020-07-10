Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla are the two big names of Indian television that enjoy a massive fan following. Imagine watching them together in one show? Yes, this is happening for real. It feels like a wish gets fulfilled. Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla are coming together for a special edition of popular show Khantron Ke Khiladi.

Sidharth Shukla has won Bigg Boss 13 as well as Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 in past. Even Hina Khan was the first runner up of Bigg Boss 11 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. And now it would be delightful to watch them together in the special edition.

As per the source of TOI, the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi have roped in the best contestants of previous seasons and there will be a special edition, of which the shoot will begin from July 21st. The makers also tried to rope Karan Patel in but as he is busy with the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, he will not be available for the special edition.

The other names that are coming up for the special edition are Rashami Desai, Aly Goni, Jasmine Bhasin, and Rithvik Dhanjani. The show will be named ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi Reloaded’ which may air after the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Also, there are rumors that Hina Khan and Sidharth Shuka may give a spectacular dance performance at the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. If this happens for real, the fans will definitely go crazy for them.

How excited are you to see them together? Do let us know.

