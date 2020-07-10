Breathe: Into The Shadows Twitter Review: Read These 14 Tweets Before Watching The Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen & Amit Sadh Led Show
Amazon Prime’s much-awaited show Breathe: Into The Shadows finally hit the web world today. The show which marks the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen also stars Amit Sadh in an important role. Touted to be Amazon original, the show actually takes forward the story where Breathe (2018) starring R Madhavan, Amit Sadh, Sapna Pabbi ended.

As the show started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from today, it has been received warmly by the audience. The lovers of the thriller genre are loving it for its storyline and performances. Have a look at some of the tweets.

While Breathe (2018) was about how someone can go to any extent to save their kid, Breathe: Into The Shadows also talk about mental illness as it carries forward the story.

Breathe: Into The Shadows is a story of Avinash Sabharwal (Abhishek Bachchan) & Abha Sabharwal (Nithya Menen) whose 6-year-old daughter Siya Sabharwal gets kidnapped. The kidnapper initially doesn’t contact them and later when he does, he wants them to kill people instead of money. This takes Avinash and Abha on a journey of killings and strange things unfold. The show sees Amit Sadh reprising his role of Inspector Kabir Sawant who shifts to Delhi from Mumbai and investigates the case.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan recently got into an exclusive chat with Koimoi. During the conversation, he spoke about releasing the show amid the pandemic and the pressure he feels as he inches closer to the release date.

When asked about releasing the show amid these stressful times, Abhishek Bachchan said, “What I think is immaterial. Amazon Prime Video decided what was the correct time to release the show. The release was already decided before the pandemic hit India. This is the question best asked to the Prime Video team. Maybe the positive way to look at it is I think, people have been consuming a lot of content on streaming platforms. So they have more time on hand, so maybe they would want to see this as well.”

