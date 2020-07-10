Breathe: Into The Shadows Twitter Review: Read These 14 Tweets Before Watching The Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen & Amit Sadh Led Show

Amazon Prime’s much-awaited show Breathe: Into The Shadows finally hit the web world today. The show which marks the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen also stars Amit Sadh in an important role. Touted to be Amazon original, the show actually takes forward the story where Breathe (2018) starring R Madhavan, Amit Sadh, Sapna Pabbi ended.

As the show started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from today, it has been received warmly by the audience. The lovers of the thriller genre are loving it for its storyline and performances. Have a look at some of the tweets.

Just completed watching #BreatheIntoTheShadows @TheAmitSadh you were simply awesome. @juniorbachchan is back. What a phenomenal performance. — IAmAbhimanyuSingh 🇮🇳 (@Abhiman32317156) July 10, 2020

Just watched #BreatheIntoTheShadows@juniorbachchan sir

It was a Superfantabulous thriller series..

Just loved it..

What a screenplay.. Acting all are upto the top..

Kudos to all the cast and crew..

❤️ 🇮🇳 — Dip Das✿ (@elaborate7me) July 10, 2020

@juniorbachchan Hey Abhishek. I took leave from office to watch your new web series #BreatheIntoTheShadows. And it was worth watching. Great Job.@PrimeVideoIN @MenenNithya. — Back Bencher (@NaamBhaari) July 10, 2020

So #Breathe and #BreatheIntoTheShadows are two different shows in @PrimeVideoIN I thought it was #Breathe2 although it's a different story but that's not the case. @mayankvsharma — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) July 10, 2020

Dear @PrimeVideoIN I have a request to make. Please make spinoff series on Incpector Kabir Sawant @TheAmitSadh 🔥 What a actor he is. 💯#BreatheIntoTheShadows #Breathe2 — Yash Wardhan (@Wardhan_tweets) July 10, 2020

Breathe Breathe Breathe

The Game has begun🔥@TheAmitSadh u jst nailed it as Kabir again. @juniorbachchan remarkable performance by AB.U killed it.💥

In one word, MASTERPIECE❤️💫#BreatheIntoTheShadows pic.twitter.com/Db2Gu4GAXf — Roshan🇮🇳🏏 (@iRoshan25) July 10, 2020

Episode 6

Good#BreatheIntoTheShadows pic.twitter.com/MSatNlqd1V — K E S H A V (@Keshav_BADri) July 10, 2020

watching BREATHE: INTO THE SHADOWS.

Amazing work @TheAmitSadh

More power to you.#BreatheIntoTheShadows — astha dixit (@asthadixit15) July 10, 2020

Out of 12 Episode 6 Watched , hmm interesting Story #BreatheIntoTheShadows only On @PrimeVideoIN https://t.co/MYoZywOqO1 — S H i V A M 🇮🇳 (@eternal_shivam) July 10, 2020

#BreatheIntoTheShadows what a performance…..what cinematography,excellent acting….still think junior AB could have done better….but @TheAmitSadh amazing bro amazing….nobody could have done it better than this…..ur entry was just awesome..jald he aap sikhar pay honge ❤ — Govind Thakur (@Govindt95108920) July 10, 2020

@juniorbachchan wonderful acting by Abhishek Bachchan….like the webseries #BreatheIntoTheShadows — Vipin Kamboj (@softwaremindvip) July 10, 2020

Absolutely loved the first episode of #BreatheIntoTheShadows on #AmazonPrime It is so well made !

Super performance by @juniorbachchan @MenenNithya ❤️❤️ — Rupa Iyer (@RupaIyer6) July 10, 2020

While Breathe (2018) was about how someone can go to any extent to save their kid, Breathe: Into The Shadows also talk about mental illness as it carries forward the story.

Breathe: Into The Shadows is a story of Avinash Sabharwal (Abhishek Bachchan) & Abha Sabharwal (Nithya Menen) whose 6-year-old daughter Siya Sabharwal gets kidnapped. The kidnapper initially doesn’t contact them and later when he does, he wants them to kill people instead of money. This takes Avinash and Abha on a journey of killings and strange things unfold. The show sees Amit Sadh reprising his role of Inspector Kabir Sawant who shifts to Delhi from Mumbai and investigates the case.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan recently got into an exclusive chat with Koimoi. During the conversation, he spoke about releasing the show amid the pandemic and the pressure he feels as he inches closer to the release date.

When asked about releasing the show amid these stressful times, Abhishek Bachchan said, “What I think is immaterial. Amazon Prime Video decided what was the correct time to release the show. The release was already decided before the pandemic hit India. This is the question best asked to the Prime Video team. Maybe the positive way to look at it is I think, people have been consuming a lot of content on streaming platforms. So they have more time on hand, so maybe they would want to see this as well.”

