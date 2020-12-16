Arjun Rampal made headlines on Wednesday when the actor was summoned by Narcotics Control Burea (NCB) in a drug-related case probe. As per the recent media reports, the actor has skipped summon citing personal reasons and sought time till December 21 to appear before the agency. Read the article to know more.

For the unversed, the actor’s residence was also searched by NCB last month and he was grilled by the agency for almost seven hours on November 13 after the arrest of his Australian friend Paul Bartel in the case. It’s the second time, the Arjun’s name appeared as NCB has found more evidence.

An officer told ANI, “Actor Arjun Rampal seeks time till December 21, to appear before NCB.” Responding to the actor’s request, the central agency said if the actor fails to turn up on the revised date (Dec 22), actions will be initiated against him.

Meanwhile, as reported by Mumbai Mirror, Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades was granted bail by a special narcotics court on Tuesday (December 15). It has been reported that a surety of Rs. 50,000 was paid followed by which the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court approved the bail.

Rampal and Demetriades came under the NCB’s radar after her brother, Agisialos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB, once again. As per reports, drugs like Hashish and Alprazolam tablets were seized from Gabriella’s brother when he was nabbed from Pune in October. Both substances are illegal under the narcotics law. Agisialos was in touch with Omega Godwin, a Nigerian national who was arrested for the supply of cocaine in Mumbai.

