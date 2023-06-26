As he turns 38 on Monday, actor Arjun Kapoor is hosting a charity closet sale initiative and will be putting up some of his most cherished outfits for a noble cause.

In this latest drop of his personal wardrobe favourites, he will share pieces that have been part of a special memory or that have been hand-picked by him for a special occasion- all to share a slice of his life with fans and well-wishers on this day.

Arjun Kapoor said, “When I celebrate my birthday, I really look forward to connecting with my fans and family. Putting out pieces of clothing that remind me of happy times, special days and important achievements is my way of sharing and forming a sort of kinship with others. I hope everyone enjoys this drop, because every little bit adds up to helping those in need of support.”

Arjun Kapoor added, “This is a small way for me to share my birthday with others and with the amazing children of Oscar Foundation. Celebrating circularity, the culture of sharing, and the culture of giving is the best way I can spend my day.”

Fans can choose from a diverse range of head-turning footwear, ethnic ensembles, statement athleisure, pop-culture collectibles, formal fits, and much more from his edgy and versatile personal collection.

Proceeds from the sale of his wardrobe will benefit Oscar Foundation, which uses football as a tool to encourage children to stay in school and make them future-ready.

Ashok Rathod, founder and director of the foundation, added, “Arjun Kapoor’s continuing support has sparked immense joy in our children, who are encouraged by the hopes and dreams that Arjun shares for them.”

For more details, stay tuned to Koimoi.

