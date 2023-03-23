Former Bollywood actor and Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik has sparked divorce speculation with her post on social media.

Avantika took to her Instagram Stories, where she re-shared a video of pop-star Miley Cyrus dancing to her song.

The lyrics “that divorce was the best thing for her” was written on the clip.

Avantika Malik re-shared it and wrote: “Not only her…#justsaying.”

Her post comes after Imran made a public appearance holding hands with actor Lekha Washington. The two had worked together in the 2013 film ‘Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola’, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Avantika Malik and Imran Khan got married in 2011 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Imara.

Imran made his acting debut with the 2008 film ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’. He was last seen in the 2015 movie ‘Katti Batti’.

