Arbaaz Khan’s Alleged Lady Love Georgia Adriani To Make Her Bollywood Debut!

Arbaaz Khan and his alleged lady love Georgia Adriani is one celebrity duo who grabs all the limelight from the media. It was apparently learnt that Georgia is keen to make her debut in Bollywood and none other than Arbaaz’s brother Salman Khan to provide her the platform with the much-anticipated Dabangg 3 but later all such speculations were refuted by her. Now, finally we have got to know about her Bollywood debut and there’s quite a desi touch to it.

Yes, Georgia Adriani is making her Bollywood debut with Welcome To Bajrangpur. The movie also stars Shreyas Talpade, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sanjay Mishra and Sharat Saxena, in key roles. The project is to be proclaimed today at an event in Mumbai. The movie will be helmed by Ashish Kumar Dubey and Veer Mahajan.

Meanwhile, Italian model Giorgia Adriani is all set to make her debut in the digital space with “Karoline Kamakshi”. For the role of an undercover agent in the show, the rumoured girlfriend of actor-director Arbaaz Khan is taking inspiration from the international star Angelina Jolie’s movie “Salt”.

“I took a lot of inspiration from Angelina Jolie’s character from the film ‘Salt’. This was a very challenging role for me, from the language to the action scenes but I have given my best and hope the audience likes it,” she said.

“Karoline Kamakshi” is a Tamil web series. Giorgia will be seen playing an undercover agent named Karoline, who is forced to take up an assignment during her vacation in Puducherry.

