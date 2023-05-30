Sanjay Dutt is one of the versatile actors in Bollywood. He has given several memorable performances in films such as “Khalnayak,” “Sadak,” “Vaastav: The Reality,” “Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.,” and many more. However, his personal life has also been marked by challenges and controversies.

Despite the ups and downs, the veteran actor’s resilience and passion for acting have kept him a prominent figure in the Indian film industry. Now director Apoorva Lakhia, who shares a good bond with the actor, shares his dedication towards his craft. Scroll down to know more.

The filmmaker recalled how Sanjay Dutt was committed to completing his work in 2013 before he returned to jail. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Apoorva said, “Sanju sir is amazing. He was going to jail the next day, and he hadn’t completed the dubbing for Zanjeer. He was going to be picked up by the cops at 1:30 the next day, and he called me and said, ‘Bro, I’m really sorry I haven’t done your dubbing. Come to my house tonight and do my dubbing’.”

Apoorva Lakhia continued, “I went to his house, he cleared the entire bar area, and I took my technician. Sanjay Dutt dubbed for the whole film on the phone, bro. And he was going to jail at 1 in the afternoon. That is the bonding.”

With the Zanjeer remake, Ram Charan made his Bollywood debut. Sanjay portrayed the part of Sher Khan in the Hindi version, while the Telugu actor took on the role of ACP Vijay Khanna instead of Amitabh Bachchan. In the 1973 original picture, seasoned actor Pran made the character widely known.

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the Ranbir Kapoor-starring movie Shamshera in 2022. Additionally, this year he intends to release the Hindi film Ghudchadi. The actor is also a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, a Tamil film starring Vijay. He’ll collaborate with Arshad Warsi in a different untitled film; the two previously appeared together in Munna Bhai MBBS.

