India’s Most Wanted Director: “Right Now, Everything & Anything Can Get Politicised”

With questions being raised on social media over his new movie “India’s Most Wanted“, director Raj Kumar Gupta insists no political intention has driven the narrative of the film, said to have a theme set in the era of UPA rule. He asserted that they are not targeting anyone with the project.

“The kind of environment which we are in right now, everything and anything can get politicised. The film is not against anyone,” Gupta told IANS over the phone.

“We will be insulting our intelligence agencies and unsung heroes who do so much for the country, by doing so. They are so selfless as they keep doing their job silently and keep us safe. We will be insulting them by politicising it,” added the filmmaker, who started working on the subject in 2013.

The teaser of the film highlighted the number of blasts that took place from 2007 to 2013. A section of social media users questioned whether the makers were targeting the previous Congress-led UPA government in the election season.

“It is not meant like that. The release of the film or when it gets made is not in my control. My thing is that whenever I feel inspired by something that has happened, I decide to make a film,” Gupta said.

“But it is not to coincide with anything. It should not be politicised. We will be insulting our people by doing so. It should not be done like that.”

A verse from the Bhagavad Gita being quoted by the on-screen terrorist became another point of contention for many. According to Gupta, there’s a context to it.

“One has to look at it with the context. One should not look at things in isolation. It is not something which is cooked up. It is something which came in research and there is a context in the film.

“So, one has to see that point of view in the film. There is even a befitting reply to it which one will see in the film and understand it,” said the filmmaker, who has earlier helmed films like “Aamir”, “Raid” and “No One Killed Jessica”.

Said to be inspired by true events, “India’s Most Wanted” unfolds the story of a mission that resulted in the capture of the country’s most wanted terrorist, without firing a single bullet. Produced by Fox Star Studios, Gupta and Myra Karn, the film is slated to release on May 24.

There’s speculation that it is about militant group Indian Mujahideen’s founder Yasin Bhatkal, who once topped Delhi Police’s list of 15 most wanted terrorists. Bhatkal was arrested from the India-Nepal border after a joint operation by Bihar Police and intelligence agencies in August 2013.

But why not reveal the identity of the terrorist?

Gupta wants the audience to watch the film and decide.

“The film is inspired by true events. What is there in the film and what is not, one has to come to the theatre to see it and make that judgment. There is no attempt to hide anything (from our side). But one has to watch the film to come to any conclusion.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!