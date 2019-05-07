Met Gala 2019: From Deepika Padukone To Kylie Jenner – The Best & The Worst Dressed This Season!

KOIMOI PICKS: Met Gala 2019 took place last night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Institute, New York & it is literally the most fashionable event of the year.

Celebrities all around the world come and walk the red carpet in order to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Institute, New York. This year’s theme was Camp: Note to Fashion and almost everyone nailed it with their looks!

Now, making to our exclusive segment is the Met Gala 2019, where we measure the best and the worst dressed from this year’s red carpet! Let’s take a look at some of the best and worst dressed:

BEST DRESSED:

KENDALL & KYLIE JENNER:

This sister duo has literally set the red carpet on fire!

2. LADY GAGA:

YAS QUEEN!

3. DEEPIKA PADUKONE:

I’m a Barbie girl in my Barbie world, the song was written for Mrs Padukone Bhavnani years ago!

4. ZENDAYA:

Disney Princess, what? I’m better than that BITCH!

5. MADELAINE PETSCH:

Straight out of a fairytale!

6. DUA LIPA:

This dress reminds us of what sweet dreams are made up of!

WORST DRESSED:

PRIYANKA CHOPRA:

She took the theme way too seriously!

2. KATY PERRY:

This was one fashion disaster!

3. KIM KARDASHIAN:

Kim’s Camp notes are way too tipsy it seems!

4. CARA DELEVINGNE:

Never taking fashion notes from Cara!

5. GIGI HADID:

This is a big NO NO!

Which was your favourite look from this year’s MET Gala, comment below:

