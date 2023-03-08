Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who will be soon seen in the upcoming sports biopic “Chakda ‘Xpress”, recently visited her childhood home in Madhya Pradesh.

The actress is the daughter of an retired army Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, who was posted at Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, during Anushka’s childhood. The actress shared a video from her visit to her old home which is a government quarter in Mhow.

While sharing about the pool where she learnt swimming and the scooter rides with her father, Anushka Sharma wrote: “Revisiting MHOW, MP. The place where I first learnt to swim as a kid, the place where my brother tricked me to ask for a video game on MY birthday which only he played with of course, place where I had many scooter rides with my dad and the place that will always have a piece of my heart.”

In the video, she can be seen moving towards her house, which is at the end of the road and also the house of her childhood friend.

Chakda ‘Xpress star Anushka Sharma pointed to one of the houses and said, “My friend used to live here.”

The video also captured the pictures that she clicked at her house and showed the school where she studied.

