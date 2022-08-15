Anurag Kashyap cracks a joke about having bigger bre*sts than Taapsee Pannu, and netizens can’t stop laughing. The actor-director duo is making a lot of buzz over their upcoming release, Dobaaraa. Just recently, Pannu hit the headlines after she got caught in an argument with a paparazzi at a promotional event for her film.

The argument took place over the actress not posing for photos. She skipped the shutterbugs and said that she was following the instructions she was given. When the paps told her they had been waiting for hours, the actress shut them down by asking how was it her fault.

Now, Taapsee Pannu has once again hit the headlines with Anurag Kashyap after the two sat down for a chat with Siddarth Kannan. The two Bollywood stars were discussing Ranveer Singh’s recent n*de photos, which caused a lot of controversies. For the unversed, the 83 star posed n*ked for a photoshoot for a magazine. Several people criticised him for this, and even FIRs were lodged against him.

While defending Ranveer Singh’s pics, Kannan joked about Anurag Kashyap posting his photos. To this, Taapsee Pannu reacted and said, “Let’s not start a horror show.” The host continued by joking that Pannu would be jealous of him. It was what Kashyap said next that made the netizens rofl. “She has complex because I have bigger b*obs than her,” joked the Gangs of Wasseypur director.

Several fans took to the comment section and reacted to this. Many replied with laughing emojis as well.

“Thank you for that beautiful information. Bachpan se mujhe yahi janna tha,” one netizen wrote.

“Emotional Damage,” said another.

While talking about Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu, their film, Dobaaraa will be released soon. The film will hit the screens on 19th August. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

