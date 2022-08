Music composer Anu Malik, who says “aag laga dega” (Will set the house on fire), now has competition in the form of dragons from the currently streaming series ‘House of the Dragon’.

In a special video, the music director can be seen singing the praises of the series in his iconic style as he sits with his harmonium and ‘Ek Garam Chai ki Pyali’.

Rhyming with the mighty dragons and Targaryens of the series, Anu Malik put his Shaiyari skills to good use as he said in his recital, “Iron throne pe bethne ki dua hai, is naye game mein, maut khel hai aur zindagi Jua hai.”

Anu Malik said that the series’ first two episodes have already built so much excitement that “Targaryens aur unke dragon ne laga di hai aag. It’s raining fire on Disney+ Hotstar with the arrival of ‘House of the Dragon‘”.

Set 200 years before the events that captivated global audiences in ‘Game of Thrones’, the 10-episode series is George RR Martin’s story of the Targaryen dynasty and is inspired from his book ‘Fire and Blood.’

‘House of the Dragon’ is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

