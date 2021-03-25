Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor are one of the power couples of Bollywood. They have been together for so many years and continue to be so even today. Their love story is like a fairy-tale, and even after 46 years, nothing can stop them from being head-over-heels in love with each other. But despite so much love, did you know that Sonam Kapoor’s mother had her Queen moment during her Honeymoon?

Well, Sunita had to fly solo for her Honeymoon? Shocked to hear this? Well, continue reading further for more updates.

Most of us have watched and enjoyed Kangana Ranaut‘s Queen. It was one of the best films of that year, and the actresses performance too was lauded by all. While the film’s entire plot isn’t the case with Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor, but she is hands down the real-life Queen as she too went solo on her honeymoon trip, just like Rani from the Vikas Bahl directorial.

In an interview this year, Anil Kapoor opened up about this incident. He said that he had just bagged filmmaker Subhash Ghai’s Meri Jung, which released in 1985 and went on to get hitched with Sunita Kapoor soon after. Well, the day the actor found his footing in the film industry, he called his ladylove and asked her to get married to him the next day itself or never. And, you wouldn’t believe that the couple actually ended up getting married the next day itself.

After this, Anil went for a three-day shoot, while Sunita flew alone on their Honeymoon without him. Now that’s exciting, isn’t it? Who knew that the story of Queen was actually real?

Anil Kapoor has always said that while he continues to strike a balance between his personal as well as professional life, his wife Sunita Kapoor keeps him motivated to work. And that we say is the key to a happy and healthy marriage.

