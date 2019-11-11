Anil Kapoor Talks About His Character In Takht: “Excited, Worried & Confident”

Takht is one of the highly anticipated releases of Bollywood and being a periodical drama helmed by none other than Karan Johar, has surely intrigued the movie buffs. It features blockbuster casting coup including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Interestingly, after the debacle of Kalank, Takht was said to be on backburner but later Karan himself clarified though he did got affected due to Kalank’s failure, the plans for the latter is very much on. Speaking about his character, Anil Kapoor too spilled beans on his character while talking to PTI.

Anil expressed that he is not used to of periodic genre and Takht is a mixed emotion for him.

He quotes, “I am slowly getting into it. I’ll be able tell you what my headspace would be close to the filming. But at the moment it’s a mixed emotion. Excited, worried, apprehensive, confident. It takes time to get… Your character builds slowly. So I’m processing that now.”

Takht is a period drama set in the Mughal era. It chronicles the story of the two warring Mughal princes, Aurangzeb and Dara Shukoh. While Ranveer Singh plays Dara, Vicky Kaushal is cast as Aurangzeb.

It also features Anil Kapoor as Shah Jahan, Kareena Kapoor as Jahanara Begum and Alia Bhatt as Dilras Banu. Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor also feature in the cast.

