Gauri Shinde On Directing Karan Johar: “We Wanted To Portray A Same-Sex Love Story In The Most Natural Way”

Apart from his movies and production house, Karan Johar recently grabbed headlines for acting in the advertisement of a soup brand. The ad that highlighted same-sex relationships was directed by Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde and has been praised by many. It is now that Gauri has opened up about how she wanted to portray it a natural way.

It has been quite some time now that filmmakers with their stories and characters are trying to normalize the conversation around the same-sex relationship and it seems like that tvc makers are also keeping up with the trend.

Gauri Shinde known for her powerful filmography as a director has directed Karan in the Knorr soup ad alongside actor Aashim Gulati. Set around midnight, the ad shows a drenched Aashim knocking on Karan’s door asking for a shelter to save himself from the rain.

As the ad escalates and it hints a spark between Karan and Aashim and is an adorable one. Meanwhile talking about the ad Gauri has been quoted by Mid-Day saying, “We wanted it to be light-hearted, which is not a mockery of something that has had a stigma attached to it for so long. We wanted to portray the same-sex love story or coming out of the closet in the most natural yet heart-warming way. We think it is an out-of-the-box idea in the advertising space.”

Further while talking about directing a director Gauri revealed how genuine and instinctive Karan is on camera. She added, “I asked him to be himself, and that’s his best form.”

