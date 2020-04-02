Angrezi Medium: Re-Release Plan For Irrfan Khan-Radhika Madan’s Film Cancelled?

Angrezi Medium featuring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal, released on 13th March across the globe. Marking the return of Irrfan after cancer’s treatment, the film was special for his fans but despite bagging some decent reviews, it suffered a big-time due to coronavirus pandemic.

Around its release, the makers announced of re-releasing the film in the regions were a shutdown of theatres was observed but later, cinema halls across the entire country were ordered to close. As the film suffered huge losses due to the pandemic, it was learnt that the makers were planning to re-release the film once the situation settles down. But now the latest reports that are flowing in, states that Angrezi Medium might arrive directly on OTT platform i.e. on Hotstar.

Although the official confirmation is still awaited, the film is expected to go digital within a span of a week.

Speaking about its theatrical run, Angrezi Medium collected just 10.48 crores at the Indian box office, as per the last update.

Meanwhile, earlier the makers announced about re-releasing the film in Kerala, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir — regions where cinema halls were ordered to remain shut till March 31 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A before release, it was announced that cinema halls and schools will be shut in several regions as an effort to prevent the highly-contagious virus from spreading. While the Akshay Kumar-starrer “Sooryavanshi” was immediately postponed, the makers of “Angrezi Medium” went ahead with the release on March 13 despite not being able to play the film in Delhi theatres.

