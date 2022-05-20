Even as director Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Anek’ is all set for release on May 27, a recent promo underlined the inherent respect that all Indians, irrespective of region, have for the national anthem.

In several theatres on May 15, just before the national anthem is played, the message “Kind Attention, East Indians Only. Please Stand Up For The National Anthem” flashed on the screen. Initially confused by the bizarre message, the entire audience quickly stood up, showing respect to the national anthem being played on screen.

After the national anthem was over, Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays an undercover officer in ‘Anek’, appeared on screen with a powerful message.

“Dekha Apne Sirf North Indian Nahi, South Indian Nahi, East Indian Nahi, West Indian Nahi, Subko Belong Karta Hai National Anthem. Jis Tarah National Anthem Hum Sabhi Ka Hai, Vaise Hi India Bhi Hum Sabhi Ka Hai. Toh Fir Kyu Jiye Hum Anek Hokar, Jab Jee Sakte Hai Hum Ek Ho Kar… Jeetega Kaun… Hindustan. (As you have seen, national anthem belongs to everyone. Similarly, India belongs to all of us. So why should we live as many when we can be one. Who will win…India),” Anek actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s message said.

The audience applauded the message.

Messages that read ‘Kind Attention North Indians only’, or ‘Kind Attentions South Indian only’ flashed on screens in other theatres, evoking similar reactions from the audience.

Talking about the promo, Anubhav Sinha said, “I am really happy about how ‘Anek’ has been able to spark conversations among people. I have always been a firm believer that cinema holds the power to bring about a change and that is reflected in the movies I make too. This social experiment was also an attempt made in this direction. It makes me immensely proud to know that the audiences have taken to this thought in a strong way.”

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa in the lead, ‘Anek’ is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks.

