Anees Bazmee On The Pressure Around Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: “The Audience Is Intelligent To Know What Is Copied”

Ever since Anees Bazmee announced the sequel to the 2007’s super successful Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa, with Kartik Aaryan in the lead, the filmmaker has been facing some backlash over the sequel to such a classic horror-comedy. There are also many who have questioned Akshay’s exclusion from the film.

Now, putting all speculations to rest once and for all, Bazmee has said that his film is very different from the first instalment. He has been quoted saying, “This is a completely different film and a story. It has elements of horror and comedy and this is new to me. I am enjoying it. My films are always entertaining and so will it be. A director should have his own language while making a film. The audience is intelligent they come to know what is new and what is copied. There is pressure with every film. With this film, the pressure is a bit more as the first one was loved very much by the audience. You forget about the pressure while shooting as you want to make a good film at the end of the day. There are expectations from the film and to live up to that is a little difficult. We all are working with honesty and giving our best.”

Further opening up about working with Tabu in the film, Anees has said that it was his long-standing dream to collaborate with the talent powerhouse for a film. He further says that Tabu, who will be replacing Vidya Balan in the film will be shown in an absolutely different form that what she has usually done.

Speaking to PTI in the same interview, Anees said, “My attempt is to present Tabu in a different avatar, something which the audience has not seen before. She is a wonderful actor and she can do anything.”

Featuring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will have a worldwide release on the 31st of July, 2020.

