Release Date Of Prabhas & Pooja Hegde’s Romantic Drama Jaan Finalized?

South superstar Prabhas has been making headlines from the past few months following his next #Prabhas20 which has been tentatively titled as Jaan. The film which has Prabhas opposite the gorgeous Pooja Hegde, is one of the most awaited releases of the year in South.

As per the latest report from ibtimes.co, the film which was initially supposed to release in summer 2021 will now be releasing this year on the auspicious occasion of Dusshera this year.

Though an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made by the makers.

The shoot of #Prabhas20 is going at full pace at Ramoji film city in Hyderabad. Reportedly, #Prabhas20 will soon be heading to Europe to shoot some important portions of the film there.

Apart from the lead pair, Prabhas, and Pooja Hegde, the romantic drama also has Hindi actress Bhagyashree in a key role.

#Prabhas20 is bankrolled by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies.

The Prabhas-Pooja starrer will be a trilingual film which will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.

Apart from #Prabhas20, Baahubali actor also has yet another big project in his kitty in the form of Mahanati maker Nag Ashwin’s next which has been tentatively titled #Prabhas21.

#Prabhas21 will be bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies.

It will be for the first time where Prabhas and Nag Ashwin are teaming for a film project. The rest of the cast for the film will be announced very soon.

