Ananya Panday Vouches For Tiger Shroff Being The Best Kisser, Are You Reading Disha?

The much talked about the sequel of Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year is all set to hit the cinemas in a week and the stars are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria recently made an appearance at a radio show for the promotions of Student Of The Year 2 and had a lot of fun.

During the fun interaction, Tiger was asked to tell one thing in which he is best among all. While answering the question, Tiger said, “Main kis mein best hun? Umm… I actually don’t know what I am the best at.”

Tara immediately replied to Tiger’s answer and said, “I think he just said it. ‘Main kiss mein best hun’.”

Ananya also added, “I can vouch for that.”

Interesting!

If that’s the chemistry between them off screen, we wonder how will it be like on the big screen.

SOTY 2 carries quite nice expectations in the industry as far as the Box Office is concerned. The first part was a Hit and successfully launched Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in the industry. SOTY 2 marks the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria and both newcomers have signed their next projects even before the release of the first film.

While Ananya Panday will be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh along with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar next, Tara Sutaria will be seen in Marjaavaan starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakulpreet Singh.

SOTY 2 is directed by Punit Malhotra and is slated to release on May 10, 2019.

