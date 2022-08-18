Ahead of the release of their upcoming film ‘Liger’, actress Ananya Pandey attended a pooja and sought blessings from her co-star Vijay Deverakonda’s mother at his residence here.

Ananya Panday took to Instagram, where she shared three pictures from the pooja kept for their film ‘Liger’. The first picture shows both the actors sitting on a couch with a red coloured cloth on them. A group of priests are seen standing next to them.

The second image shows them smiling as Vijay’s mother, who is dressed in a green saree, blesses them for good luck.

Ananya Panday captioned the images: “Blessings from Vijay Deverakonda’s amma and a pooja at his home in Hyderabad for ‘Liger’. #thankful #grateful #blessed thank you auntyyy.”

Vijay too shared the picture on his Instagram story and wrote: “This whole month touring across India and receiving so much love already felt like God’s blessing! but mummy feels we needed his protection. So pooja and scared bands for all of us. Now she will sleep in peace while we continue our tour.”

Both the stars are busy promoting their upcoming film. They have been travelling from city to city and meeting fans before the release of their movie. Ananya and Vijay have taken to their social media to also share glimpses of the meet and greet with fans in different states.

‘Liger’ is directed by Puri Jagannadh. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Vijay stars as the titular MMA fighter boxer alongside Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna. American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo making his acting debut in Indian cinema.

