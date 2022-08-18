B-town actress, Sunny Leone needs no introduction. She had come to Mumbai from Canada to make it big in the film industry. It’s been a decade-long journey and Sunny has come a long way since then. However, she still feels that there are some production houses and industry people who consider her as a risk!

Sunny had left her professional life as an adult film actress in the West and had made her debut in Bollywood with the film, Jism 2. Since then, she has worked in many films and reality shows, but still, she faces hiccups on every step of her journey.

Sharing her experience with the industry, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Sunny Leone shared, “When I entered the industry, yes, a lot of people were reluctant to work with me. But there were lots of people who wanted to work with me… In that way, some of the more famous production houses and people are still probably reluctant to work with me.”

Sunny Leone further mentioned that she has become a better person and an actor over the years and said, “As (compared to the) person who entered the industry in 2012, I am a completely different person from then. And I think for the better. I love being here, I love this industry. I’m happy for all the work that I’ve gotten to do and lots of good choices and lots of bad choices.”

“But within those bad choices, good things did come out of it. And there has been a huge learning curve and being able to meet some of the most amazing people and knowing that this is my home. I love every second of it. I had no idea that I would love it as much as I did when I first moved here. I am ever grateful to all the fans who supported me because without them I really would not be here”, added Sunny Leone.

Sunny Leone’s journey is quite inspirational. She is now a mother of three.

