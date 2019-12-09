Ananya Panday: “I Would Rather Sit At Home & Do Nothing Than Do Something That I Don’t Believe In”

Though Ananya Panday may be just one film old, her second release, Pati Patni Aur Woh has been winning her accolades ever since the film hits the theatres. The film features Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday playing the Pati, Pati and Woh respectively. While Ananya Panday feels she is a very shy person in real life, she does relate to her character of Tapasya in the film.

Speaking about the same, Ananya is however adamant that she would never do a film that she does not relate to. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, “Personally, I am not drawn to misogynistic, sexist or gender-biased movie. Since as an audience I would not want to watch a film like that, so I would not want to choose a film like that either.”

“I would rather sit at home and do nothing than picking something which I don’t believe in completely. I have time because I have started out young, so I don’t need to rush and finish things. You have to be in love with the films that you make because it’s such a long journey, so I don’t want to do anything half-heartedly,” she added.

Meanwhile, directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake to the 1978 classic comedy, by the same name which featured celebrated actors like Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur. The original film revolved around the life of a married man who falls for his office secretary despite having a happy marriage with his wife and having a child too!

The remake released on the 6th December 2019 and is being received very warmly by the audiences and critics alike.

