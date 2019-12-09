Alia Bhatt’s Multi-Hued Saree Is The PERFECT Fit For Your Reception Night!

Alia Bhatt is on cloud nine as her character, Safeena from Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy has won the best actress award at Star Screen Awards 2019. Gully Boy won 11 awards last night and the team has not just but eleven reasons to celebrate the victory. Alia wore a Sabyasachi saree with multi-hues and it’s winning the hearts on the internet.

Alia wore a beautiful six-yard multi-hued saree by Sabyasachi’s ‘Charbagh featuring the Chowk’ for the Star Screen Awards 2019. The multi-colours were divided by thin sequins line which was very intricate and had bordered on all sides of the saree. She paired it with a strappy blouse which highlighted the thread work leaning towards bohemian aesthetic.

Alia wore very minimal makeup with just pink hues on eyes and nude glossy lips. She accessorised the look with Sabysachi’s statement earrings from the heritage collection. She wore a small a bindi on her forehead which added the perfect glam to her entire look. She chose a low bun with a middle parting and looked every bit of ethereal.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Sada 2 and Takht in her kitty.

