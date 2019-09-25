Ananya Panday Feels She Attracts Love Triangles & Here’s Why!

Ananya Panday’s popularity is growing day by day. The actress made a smashing debut with Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and another debutant, Tara Sutaria. While the film received mixed responses, both the actresses won rave reviews for their acting chops in the film. And now Ananya is shooting for 2 new projects, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Kaali Peeli.

While her second release too will be a love triangle between her, Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aryan, Ananya in a recent media interaction made a rather funny revelation. The petite actress said, “I always say that I attract love triangles and I always joke about that and I have already done two films with love triangles in them. In Khaali Peeli, there isn’t a love triangle but kind of is because there is Ishaan, me and the taxi. so that’s a different kind of triangle. I feel like the taxi in the film is the other heroine so I kinda am in another love triangle in this film as well.”

Well one thing is certainly that 2 heroines or not, it certainly is always a whiff of fresh air seeing Ananya on screen. While Ananya has received a lot of love for her acting chops the actress, daughter of celebrated actor Chunky Panday already has a huge fan base of social media owing to her fashion choices.

On the professional front, Ananya’s next release, Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake to Baldev Raj Chopra’s 1978 cult comedy by the same name. Ananya also has Kaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khattar in the making.

