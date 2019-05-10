Ananya Panday: “During Student Of The Year 2 Audition, I Was Really Shy”

It is usually believed that star kids have all the plans and preparations put together well in advance even before they step into the studio sets for the first time ever. Well, reality couldn’t be further away than this. Reason being that while it could be relatively easier to find the right contacts to reach out, at the end of the day it is the talent that speaks the loudest even during the auditions, leave aside the rolling of camera for an actual film. Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya was pretty much cognizant of this fact when she decided to become an actress.

“I won’t deny that I always wanted to get into the world of acting. This is something that I dreamt of right from the growing up years. However I also knew that I would have to go through the grill of auditions and groom myself accordingly; there was never going to be a shortcut awaiting me,” says Ananya who is making her debut opposite Tiger Shroff with Karan Johar and Punit Malhotra’s Student of the Year 2.

Once she reached the sets for the auditions, though she was mentally prepared for what would ensue, there was still a lot of learning experience awaiting her.

“During the whole audition, I was really shy,” confesses Ananya, “Punit held my hand though and groomed me. He felt that I was a different person in front of the camera and off it. I was able to do a lot of spontaneous stuff. The biggest change that I had to bring in myself was to let go of all the fears and inhibitions.”

Fortunately for the 20 year old girl, she was playing her age in the film.

“Yes, that made it quite real and convincing. What I have said in Student of the Year 2 are the kind of lines that I speak in real life as well,” she adds.

More than a regular debut, this is a much hyped launch that Ananya is enjoying.

“It is indeed a dream come true. This is a film that I would love to watch. More than this being a business decision, it is about enjoying what I truly love to do. This is my first film and it couldn’t have been better than this,” smiles Ananya as she eagerly awaits audience response to the film.

