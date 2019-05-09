Student Of The Year 2: 13 Unknown Facts About The Hotties Ananya Panday & Tara Sutaria

With Student Of The Year 2 all set to hit the cinemas tomorrow, two beautiful newcomers i.e. Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria will be trying their luck at the Box Office. The film is a sequel to Dharma Productions’ Hit Student Of The Year and has built a decent hype for itself. The promos and songs have done quite well and the film is looking for a good start at the Box Office.

But before Student Of The Year 2 hits the cinemas, let’s have a look at some unknown facts about the Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

Facts About Ananya Panday

1. Ananya Panday has been a favourite of paparazzi for a long time. Even before the news of her Bollywood debut with SOTY 2 hit the internet, she was a well-known face on Instagram with multiple fan clubs.

2. Ananya Panday is the best friend of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor. They have been often clicked hanging out together.

3. Ananya was not the original choice for Student Of The Year 2. Before her, the makers were considering Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

4. Ananya has a great fashion sense and loves food.

5. She was bullied in school for being skinny and that’s the reason she says she doesn’t get affected by social media trolling.

6. Ananya was one of the very few and special teenagers to attend the elite and prestigious Le Bal gala in Paris.

7. Before the release of SOTY 2, Ananya has already signed Pati Patni Aur Woh which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

8. Ananya Panday has admitted that she is in love with Varun Dhawan.

Facts About Tara Sutaria

1. Before entering Bollywood as an actress, Tara Sutaria has acted in sitcoms like Big Bada Boom, Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie.

2. She started her career as a video jockey for channel Disney India.

3. Tara loves dancing and singing. She is a trained ballet dancer and has also practiced modern dance and Latin American dance. Tara has been singing professionally in operas in several countries. She has also sung in films like Taare Zameen Par, Guzaarish and David.

4. Tara Sutaria is reportedly dating Sidharth Malhotra who is also her co-star in her next film Marjaavaan.

5. Tara Sutaria has a twin sister named Pia Sutaria.

Are you excited to watch SOTY 2 tomorrow?

