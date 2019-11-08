Ananya Panday Compares Chunky Panday With Tony Stark, Twitterati Burst With Laughter With ‘Tony Be Like’ Reactions

Ananya Panday who made her big Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 apart from being in the spotlight for films, is loved by the memers. The actress adding one more meme streak to her credit shared a picture of her with father Chunkey Panday and Farha Khan.

The actress who shared the picture on Instagram compared her father to the Marvel superhero Tony Stark in the caption. This one reference clearly did not go well with the netizens and the internet is right now full of Ananya Panday and Tony Stark memes. Memers went to such an extent where drawing parallels they found the Indian replacements for Thor Iron Man and Superman.

Ananya in her caption wrote,” Posing with Tony Stark and the hottest principal EVER!!! Thank you for having us @farahkhankunder.”

Soon Twitter was erupting with memes, The best ones are compiled below:

@RobertDowneyJr please accept our sincerest apology for this 🙏🏾 – Your Indian Fans pic.twitter.com/bHI9IrSJvF — 🇮🇳 Bourbon 🇮🇳 (@bubun_s) November 7, 2019

And Chunky Pandey ji right now….. pic.twitter.com/VYIqgs6Y9I — 😊 (@Chandorkar) November 8, 2019

Ananya is now gearing up for the release of her next Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film directed by Mudassar Aziz also fell into the lap of controversies after the trailer release. A monologue by Kartik Aaryan that spoke about sex and rape was highly criticized.

Meanwhile, there are also strong rumors that the Ananya might soon be seen in a Farah Khan directorial. Though there are no official announcements. they are awaited.

