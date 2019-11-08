Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra Slams Salman Khan Again For Favouritism On The Show!

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss is one of Indian Television’s most-watched reality shows. But this season has seen many contestants question the judgment of the megastar and accuse him of being partial towards certain contestants of the house in this season. While Koena Mitra had accused Salman Khan of partially even when she was evicted from the house, she has lashed out at the Dabangg actor yet again.

For those living under the rock, in the Bigg Boss 13 episode that aired on the 6th of November, political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla was seen passing derogatory statements on Asim Riaz. Tehseen passed racist comments on the Jammu and Kashmir model. He also went on to targeting Asim for him for showing woman-like characteristics and modelling for an innerwear.

While the Saki Saki girl is keeping a close eye on the house and its events, she has taken to her twitter account and lashed out against Salman accusing him of not pulling up those who are wrong. Koena’s Tweet read, “Embarrassed!!! Big Man @BeingSalmanKhan, when will the real Salman Khan stand up? Your so-called entertainer, innocent, baby Sana is an embarrassment!! And mocking somebody’s profession isn’t kool. #TehseenPoonawala. Well, money can’t buy class.”

Those of you who have forgotten, during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode earlier, Salman Khan had lessoned Koena for getting into a quarrel with Shehnaaz. While the audience regarded this as Salman Khan’s bias attitude towards Shehnaz, Koena too has the same thoughts!

While many on the social media sites have lauded Koena for m=not mincing her words, people are also calling out to Bigg Boss for eliminating boss ladies like Koena and Diljeet while keeping others who create controversies safe in the house.

