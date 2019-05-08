Anand Ahuja Has The Sweetest 1st Marriage Anniversary Wish For His ‘Guiding Star’ Sonam Kapoor!

On their first year of a blissful marriage, businessman Anand Ahuja wrote a heart-melting message for his actress-wife Sonam K. Ahuja, whom he lovingly called his guiding star.

Anand on Tuesday night shared a photograph of their wedding rings on Instagram.

Alongside the image, he wrote: “I love posting these not because I love shoes (and you know I love shoes) but because the idea of looking down reminds me to stay present, grounded and most importantly grateful! I could tell you exactly where we were and what we were feeling at the time I took these.

“Today, to reflect on one year of marriage and three years being together – nothing could be more of a blessing than to have your life partner as your best friend and also be the person that is supportive but pushes you to be better, to be the person that is unconditionally loving but will tell you when you’re wrong and to be the person that will lead you into and through your fears – not allowing you to run away from them.”

Anand said that every day is phenomenal with the “Neerja” star.

“Happy Anniversary to my… Sonam, you’re my guiding star!”

Sonam tied the knot with her long-time beau Anand on May 8, 2018. The grand wedding celebrations were attended by celebrities like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar.

On the film front, Sonam will next be seen in “The Zoya Factor” opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

