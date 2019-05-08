Avengers: Endgame Box Office (India): With Over 326 Crores, It Beats Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan; Paces Towards Sultan! 

Avengers: Endgame Box Office (India): Avengers: Endgame is living up to its reputation and dominating the number game at the box office. Despite a drop in the current week, the movie has managed to surpass Salman Khan’s 300 crore grosser.

After the end of 12 days theatrical run in India, Avengers: Endgame has posted a grand total of 326.95 crores* and in a meanwhile, overtook Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which collected 320.34 crores in a lifetime run.

The superhero flick soon to beat Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai (339.16 crores), Aamir Khan’s PK (339.50 crores) and Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju (341.22 crores).

As Avengers: Endgame, the final chapter from the Avengers franchise broke all records globally by raking in $1.2 billion in its first weekend, actor Chris Hemsworth who stars as Thor in the film, thanked fans across the world for making it a success.

Hemsworth took to his Instagram on Tuesday morning to share a video, wherein he said: “Huge weekend at the box office. Historical moment. ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ had the biggest opening of all time in cinematic history across the globe. Fast becoming the biggest film of all time and it is all thanks to you guys… None of this is possible without your support.

“Whether you love these characters from the comic books written many years ago or right through the last 10 years with these 22 films, your love have brought these characters to life and your responsible for its success.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!