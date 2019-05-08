Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas broke the Internet yesterday with their dramatic look at Met Gala 2019. The international star appeared at the event wearing an exaggerated feathered embellished outfit and it raised several eyebrows. The gorgeous actress was accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas at the event and both of them were a center of attraction for everyone.

Nick Jonas took to Instagram later and shared a candid picture of both of them. The monochrome picture shows Priyanka looking down towards Nick and having a sign of excitement on her face.

Nick didn’t caption the pic and told his fans to do so.

Without any doubt, the comment section was filled with some really interesting reactions.

A fan wrote, “No more a kid 👅”. Another one said, “I’m down to sucker for you”.

“Teda hai par mera hai 😂”, wrote another fan of Nickyanka.

However, Priyanka’s naughty comment was a clear winner. Do you know what she wrote?

“That’s mine?!!!” wrote Priyanka along with heart eye and hands-down emoji.

We all know Priyanka is not among the shy ones when it comes to expressing love for partners but this one takes the things a notch higher. Ain’t it?

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is trending big time on social media as people are amazed by her look. It has become Priyanka’s most trolled look of all time thanks to the Met Gala theme which was Camp: Notes on Fashion.

What are your thoughts?

