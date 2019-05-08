Akshay Kumar Would Never Want His Kids To Watch THIS Movie From His Filmography!

Akshay Kumar has been in the headlines since quite a while now due to the entire citizenship row which was followed by questions on his National Award eligibility. Now, the bad has hopefully passed as the latest video from HT Stylish Awards 2019 is going viral where he reveals that one movie from his filmography which he would never want his kids Aarav & Nitara to watch.

At the award ceremony, hosts Radhika Apte along with Vicky Kaushal were playing a rapid-fire session with Akki where one of the questions popped to which one movie would he never want his kids to watch? To this, our Khiladi replied Garam Masala, further stating that he dates 4 girls in the movie and wouldn’t want his kids to witness that!

Akki said, “Kyunki uske andar i’m dating 4-4 girls at one time..and mai kahunga bete wo zamaana bit gaya, ab bhul jao..aajkal jo ladkiya hai unke paas make-up ke samaan se zyada tracking ka samaan bohot hota hai. Wo aapko track karlengi.. ye sab chize bhul jao”

(Because I’m dating as many as 4 girls at one time. I’ll tell my kids that time has gone and ask them to forget it. Girls of today’s generation own tracking equipments more than owning make-up so they will easily track you.”)

Haha, now that was a smart reply!

Meanwhile, Akshay is currently working on his upcoming cop drama, Sooryavanshi, which stars Katrina Kaif as lead and is a Rohit Shetty directorial. The first look from the movie has been shared by Shetty today and it’s garnering praises all over!

