Amyra Dastur Heads To Chennai For Prabhudheva’s Bagheera

Actress Amyra Dastur is currently in Chennai to shoot of her upcoming film, Bagheera, with Prabhudheva.

Taking to Instagram, Amyra shared pictures from inside her flight from Mumbai to Chennai. “First time in an airplane since the lockdown,” she captioned one of the images, in which she is seen wearing a mask and face shield.

On Instagram Story, Amyra Dastur also posted a picture of a place where she arrived after boarding the flight and asked people to guess the name of the place.

Reportedly, Amyra Dastur‘s new Tamil film starring Prabhudeva is psycho-mystery. Prabhudheva sports a bald avatar.

Actress Amyra Dastur has a strange question. She asks her fans if they would tolerate her inherent strangeness. She took to Instagram and shared a picture in a hot pink crop top. “Will you tolerate the strangeness inside of me, the quirks of my soul?” she cryptically wrote.

Amyra made her Bollywood debut in the 2013 release, “Issaq“, alongside Prateik Babbar. She was later seen in films like “Kaalakaandi”, “Rajma Chawal”, “Made In China”, and “Prassthanam”.

