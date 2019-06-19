Amitabh Bachchan: “Gulabo Sitabo Screams Of Diligent Writing & Enthusiastic Preparation”

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has started shooting for the “Gulabo Sitabo” here, says the film’s script screams of diligent writing and enthusiastic preparation.

“Stepping out into another set horizon, a venture that screams of some diligent writing and some enthusiastic preparation,” Amitabh wrote on his blog along with a few photographs of him and director Shoojit Sircar.

He added: “Another start to finish. Another with the same director and crew through several ads, and films done together, the understanding, the immediate fulfilment of where it shall go, and the comfort of creative license.”

“Gulabo Sitabo“, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, will release on April 24, 2020.

Written by Sircar’s frequent collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi of “Vicky Donor“, “Piku” and “October” fame, “Gulabo Sitabo” is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

This is the first time Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen with the cine icon.

