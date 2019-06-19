Deepika Padukone is slowly making her way to Tinseltown. Recently, her look from Cannes Film Festival and Met Gala was the talk of the town. Last night she was papped at New York while attending an event that matters the most to her, yes; we are talking about the fundraising dinner for Youth Anxiety Center.

It’s an initiative by New York–Presbyterian Hospital (in association with its medical school affiliates, Weill Cornell and Columbia University) and including the team of Anna Wintour, Tory Burch, Vera Wang, Ana Pincus, and Dr. Herbert Pardes, the Youth Anxiety Center is dedicated to young people suffering from depression and anxiety.

Everyone knows Deepika had her own share of struggle and has been in depression for quite some time at the peak of her career. She spoke about her experience with depression and said, “to put on a front every single day like everything is okay in your life when actually that’s far from reality. You’re smiling and bringing joy into other people’s lives when you have none.”

Deepika Padukone has her own organisation catering towards depression through ‘The Live Love Laugh Foundation’ helping young people fighting depression and anxiety. She also spoke about how India is still lagging behind in terms of fighting with depression and said, “I think America has progressed in many ways; there’s a lot more awareness and a lot less stigma as compared to India, where the problem is further compounded by a lack of resources.”

Deepika met Kendall Jenner who was seen attending the same event. And the two had a gala time together and we could make it out by looking at their lovely pictures.

On the work front, Deepika is accompanying husband Ranveer Singh who is shooting for his upcoming movie, ’83 and Deepika will be seen portraying the character of his wife. She just wrapped up the shoot for Meghna Gulzar’s next, Chhapaak in which she is seen playing the character of an acid attack victim, Laxmi Agarwal.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!