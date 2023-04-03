Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is a pretty active person on social media, and shares his thoughts with his fans via tweets and post. The veteran actor was impressed by an old man wearing a solar powered fan on his head to keep himself cool and shared his video on social media.

Amitabh took to Instagram, where he shared a video of the old man – dressed like a baba in orange, wearing a yellow helmet with an attached fan at the front and solar panel at the back of it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An impressed Amitabh Bachchan captioned it: “India the Mother of invention. Bharat mata ki jai.”

Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Commenting on the video, one fan joked, “Yeh technique india ke bahar nhi jaani chahiye 😭💀” Another wrote, “Climate change is a matter of concern. Impacts poor ppl the most” A third commented, “It happens only in India 😂😂” Another Sr Bachchan follower replied to his post writing, “This is just superb!! I used to jokingly talk about having a fan over my head but this guy has done it and more….”

On the work front, the cine icon on Monday announced his next film, a courtroom drama thriller ‘Section 84‘, which also stars Diana Penty. Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in ‘Project K’ with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra & Her Ex-Stylist Law Roach Reportedly Didn’t Interact At The Grand NMACC Event? Find Out The Truth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News